China | Ms. Gao has 150 branded bags, and it’s not even very much for Pekingese – Chinese buy a third of the world’s luxury goods

The Chinese are in love with expensive branded products. It happened at the same pace as the prosperity of the nation. In addition to the rich, they also buy luxury products who can’t really afford it.

Chanel, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, another Chanel, Gucci, Gucci, Prada. . . 40 years old Gao Yanin the dream of youth has been fulfilled – or at least it is constantly coming true. The walk-in closet has a showcase several meters long, on the shelves of which the marker bags are carefully arranged like sculptures. Gao, who lives in Beijing, introduces them via video call.

