Highlights: China hiked the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army fully ready, stir around 6 disputed areas

Stress situation in Asapila, Longju, Bisa and Majha of Upper Subansiri

Defense sources said, China has also built a road near LAC near Bisa

Prabin Kalita, Itanagar / New Delhi

China has stepped up the Arunachal border news amidst a tough challenge from India in Ladakh. In response, the Indian Army is also fully prepared and has increased vigil in the ‘6 disputed areas’ and ‘4 sensitive areas’ of the 1962 war time adjacent to China.

A highly placed defense source said, ‘The names of these four disputed areas are Asapila, Longju, Bisa and Majha and they are located in Upper Subansiri district. Here China has also built a road near LAC. He further said, ‘China asserts its authority over the entire Asapila sector and hence there is a lot of controversy about it.’

‘China will not last winter, Arunachal border will be cut for 6 months’

The source said, “Asapila sector located at a very high altitude is a very difficult position for both India and China and the Chinese army cannot muster the courage to stay here in winter. They will be completely cut off from here for the next 6 months. Please tell that in May, the Chinese army kidnapped a 21-year-old youth from Asapila sector. However, 19 days later he handed him over to the Indian Army.



Chinese army hiked on Arunachal border, India also ready

The Chinese army has increased its movement in the adjoining parts of Arunachal Pradesh amidst tension in Ladakh for the last few months. However, officials of the Indian Army and security agencies are keeping an eye on everything in China. On the other hand, the Indian Army is also fully prepared to deal with any action like Ladakh and Galvan Valley in China and increased patrolling along the Chinese border.



China beat Arunachal in Ladakh because of any act

According to sources, China, which has defeated the Indian soldiers in Ladakh, is now trying to plot a nefarious act on the border with Arunachal Pradesh. For this, the work of deploying people of People’s Liberation Army in large numbers has started. Apart from this, movements of the Chinese Army have also been seen in the interior of this part. The Government of India is keeping a close watch on all these and the Army is also fully alert on the level of strategy.