China | More than 50 people were trapped in a collapsed mine in Inner Mongolia

A coal mine collapsed on Wednesday afternoon in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

Over 50 people are trapped in a collapsed coal mine in China’s autonomous Inner Mongolia region, according to news agency AFP and Reuters, China’s state news agency Xinhua.

So far, three people have been pulled out of the mine, two of whom showed no signs of life.

According to Xinhua, the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon. State of the CGTN television channel according to the accident occurred in the Alasha region in the western parts of Inner Mongolia.

According to the state-run CCTV channel, the collapse occurred in a large area and among those trapped are workers and vehicles.