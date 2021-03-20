China’s growth in demand, revealed through its exceptional import boom, is the basis of the new super cycle of commodities in the world market, which favors all countries that export raw materials, especially those of South America, among them, and first of all, Brazil and Argentina.

In September of last year, imports from the People’s Republic reached their highest historical value in dollars, and climbed to US $ 203,000 million, which implies an annual increase of 13.2%, the highest level in 2020; Y more than 60% of these external purchases were commodities agriculture, soybeans and corn in the first place, along with iron ore from mainly Brazil and Australia.

At the same time, exports from the People’s Republic grew the year at their highest historical rate, with a double-digit boom in the final three months of the year, which led to an annual increase of 18.5% in that period.

The best-selling Chinese products abroad last year have been the medical equipment and anti-Covid-19 vaccines, which climbed 9.9% annually in September.

China already exports vaccines to 69 countries in the world, including some of the main ones in South America like Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

The Chinese economy has grown 34.2% annually in the first two months of the year, after having expanded 6.5% in the last quarter of 2020.

The foreseeable thing is that under these conditions the People’s Republic will grow 9% per year or more this year; and I would do it with domestic consumption, revealed by total retail sales, is already higher than in the US. (US $ 5.97 billion vs. US $ 5.46 billion).

What is driving this consumer boom is the spending of the new middle class of 440 million of members with incomes comparable to North Americans (US $ 35,000 / 45,000 per year); and that middle class would reach 780 million in 2027, and more than 1 billion in 2030.

The pandemic has caused a decrease of more than 30% in international trade measured in terms of volume in the second and third quarters of 2020.

At the same time, the role of the People’s Republic in global production chains has notably increased, mainly due to the extraordinary competitiveness of its exports.

This change in China’s international leadership has direct consequences for the balance of forces in the global system, above all with respect to the United States.

What is happening is that global demand is increasingly oriented in the post-pandemic world towards a production system based on remote work (or telecommuting); and this strategic turn benefits above all the People’s Republic and the countries of Southeast Asia, which share a similar competitiveness.

Taiwan’s exports of electronic products and information technology (semiconductors) go to the People’s Republic for almost 60% of the total, reaching their highest historical level in the last quarter of last year; and the external sales of similar equipment from South Korea grew systematically in annualized terms in the same period; and like those of Taiwan, they go mainly to China.

It is remarkable what has happened with the sales of medical equipment in the People’s Republic, which have climbed to US $ 10,700 million in 2020, practically doubling the values ​​of the previous year; Y the main market for Chinese exports of this equipment has been the United States., where the trade surplus favorable to China reached a record US $ 34.2 billion in August, the highest level since November 2018.

Practically all the exporting companies of the People’s Republic are private, which confirms the innovative and extremely competitive nature of its production system. The fact is that China has spearheaded the global recovery through a significant increase in its exports; And this has depended more on the boom in its international trade than on domestic stimulus measures.

What is happening with Chinese exports is a shift in global competitiveness towards China and Asian countries. It is a historical change, turned into the sign of the time.

In economic terms, what is happening in the world is a reversal of the global surplus arising from international trade to China and Asian countries.

This strategic turn deepens the privileged relationship of the People’s Republic with the United States.; and marks the sign of the relationship between the two superpowers in the government of Democratic President Joe Biden.

The relationship between the US and China, which is the core of the world power structure, is characterized in the post-pandemic stage by the shift of the balance axis between the 2 superpowers to the Chinese / Asian side; and this is the sign and the substratum of the relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic in the next 10/15 years.

The post-pandemic world, led by a phenomenal boom in global economic recovery in 2021, also presents long-term, irreversible structural changes that affect and decide the balance of power in the world in the 21st century.

