The National Health Commission of China said today, Sunday, that it recorded 30 new cases of Corona virus on Saturday, up from 24 cases the previous day.

The committee stated in a statement that 23 of the new infections were imported from abroad.

The committee said that the number of new asymptomatic cases reached 18. China does not classify these cases as confirmed infections.

Currently, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China is 91,248, while the number of deaths remains stable at 4,636.