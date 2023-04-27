The Chinese yuan’s share of Chinese cross-border transactions rose to a record 48 percent, while the US dollar’s share fell to only about 47 percent in March, according to data published by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The data were based on limiting the percentages on the volumes of all transactions, which include trading in securities in China and Hong Kong.

The data does not include transactions in the rest of the world.

According to SWIFT, the yuan’s share in global payments remained at 2.3 percent in March.

For her part, a spokeswoman for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in China said, on Friday, that Beijing will continue to expand the use of the yuan to settle cross-border transactions, in a move aimed at expanding its use locally and globally.

Chris Leung, an economist at DBS Bank, said that the internationalization of the yuan is accelerating, and countries are seeking to diversify risks by diversifying their currency basket, especially in light of the declining credibility of the US Federal Reserve.

He added that there is still plenty of time to talk about the decline of the dollar’s hegemony, as well as that the size of the yuan in global payments may remain small forever.