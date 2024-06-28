Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Chinese media are laughing at the TV debate between Trump and Biden. The childish debate shows the weakness of Western democracies.

Beijing – The Chinese public mocks the TV duel between President Joe Biden and Donald TrumpThe debate shows how childish the political discourse of the West is.

“Personal attacks, blurred memories, mutual mockery. This debate was very entertaining for many Chinese,” wrote well-known media commentator and former editor of state media Hu Xijin on X.

“What a kindergarten argument”, Chinese public about US TV duel

“Objectively speaking, the inferior performance of these two old men was a negative advertisement for Western democracy,” he said, publishing, according to reports from Newsweek Excerpts from the video with a funny musical soundtrack.

The TV debate between Biden and Trump is met with incomprehension in China. © Ju Peng/Gerald Herbert/dpa (montage)

For the personal attacks by the two top politicians The Chinese public has little understanding for this. Nor for apolitical power struggles, such as the exchange of blows between Trump and Biden over who plays golf better. Such presidential debates would never take place in China, wrote Hu. “What kind of kindergarten argument?” wrote one user on China’s largest microblogging platform Twitter.

TV duel Trump-Biden: “One has Alzheimer’s, the other is mentally ill”

Although Trump criticized Biden in the debate for allegedly being in China’s pocket, this attracted less attention from Chinese observers than the supposedly poor performance of the candidates. “One has Alzheimer’s and the other is mentally ill, it’s really a tie,” wrote the Chinese financial news site Cailianshe.

According to the state newspaper BeijingNews Both candidates had revealed their shortcomings. “Biden was constantly confused and Trump continued to spread rumors.” The electorate in the USA would not even pay attention to the fact that Trump lied several times in the debate, wrote the influencer Chu Mingyu, who has over 1.9 million followers Twitterfollowers. “This highlights the fundamental problem of American democracy. Americans are not electing a president, they are electing someone better suited to play the president on television.”

Xi Jinping wants to displace the USA as a world power and sees TV duel as confirmation

The debate paints a bad picture of Western democracy, which is already repeatedly criticized by Beijing’s leadership. Beijing repeatedly makes it clear that in its rise to global supremacy it is trying to displace a world order dominated by the USA.

Under Communist Party rule, there are no presidential debates or national presidential elections, and President Xi Jinping has cemented his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At 71, Xi is younger than Trump (78) and Biden (81). (lm)