A rain of missiles on Taiwan. A video simulation shows what China’s offensive against Taiwan would look like. The clip, made by the Eastern Command of the Chinese Armed Forces, was released by the Global Times on its Twitter profile. The footage highlights dozens of missiles – launched from land, ships and planes – which hit the island within seconds.

The video is released as news arrives on the second day of Chinese maneuvers to ‘simulate the encirclement’ of Taiwan, with the use, according to the Taipei defense ministry, of 71 ships and 9 planes, while the United States urges the “moderation”.