China | Millions of children can now celebrate China’s “Christmas” with their parents for the first time in years

The world is thinking about the effects of tourists arriving from China when China relaxes its travel rules. What is more important for the Chinese is that at the end of the year the country’s corona-related travel restrictions were lifted.

Beijing

Waiter Zhang Xinxin alternately smiling and alternately crying. For the first time in three years, he gets to spend Chinese New Year – a family celebration comparable to Christmas – with his children.

“The boy likes games, I have bought him some as a present. And chocolate. The girl likes barbies, toys and princesses.”

Now, after a long time, millions of children get to celebrate the Chinese New Year with their migrant worker parents.

Tens of millions of families have split in two because of the parents’ jobs. Zhang works in Beijing, and the 6- and 13-year-old children are staying with family in the city of Yuncheng, Shanxi Province.

In addition to their children, migrant workers are separated from their elderly parents.

Chinese New Year is celebrated on January 21st and 22nd, and it is accompanied by the biggest travel buzz in the world.

Today, Saturday, the official 40-day travel period of the Chinese New Year began. China’s Ministry of Transport estimates that New Year’s trips will total 2 billion, i.e. twice as much as last year.

Zhang Xinxin hopes to be home in time for New Year's Eve so that she can cook and eat a celebratory dinner with her children.

At two the year before, New Year’s trips involved such great risks that neither Zhang nor many others dared to take them.

“I would have been quarantined, and I didn’t know how soon I would have gotten back to Beijing.”

Domestic travel bans and quarantines were often used within China during the corona restrictions. If there were a few cases of disease in Beijing, you had to quarantine when you went elsewhere, or vice versa.

Zhang would have had to quarantine at his home for a dozen days, and the quarantine hotel would have cost too much.

All migrant workers have not seen their children at all for three years, as the week after New Year’s is the only vacation of the year for some. Zhang has been able to visit her home for a week every summer. In summer, it was looser on the restriction front.

Suitcases and bags, many of which contained New Year’s gifts for loved ones, were wheeled out at the Beijing train station.

New Year’s during the hectic travel time, there is a fight for travel tickets. Zhang is on the waiting list for the eve train tickets.

“If I get the tickets, I’d be home the night before, and I could hang New Year’s wishes on the door. I could make dumplings and have New Year’s dinner with my children.”

If there is no ticket for the eve, Zhang will travel home in the eve, on a slightly quieter train day.

“I’m going to be with my children and the parents of my family. I’m going to talk a lot with my kids and try to understand what’s on their mind.”

Zhang and the children often make video calls, but they do not reveal everything.

“When my daughter misses me, she says that only men should work outside the home and that women should stay at home.”

When At the beginning of December, China almost ended its strict and long-standing anti-corona restrictions, the virus spread at a tremendous speed, especially in big cities.

Now many are afraid of taking the virus to the country with them and will stay away from their family this year as well.

Holiday trips will probably spread the coronavirus to the last corners of China. In rural areas, medical care is poor and there are many elderly people, so the virus easily wreaks havoc there.

in China for foreigners living in Finland, business travelers and Chinese people with passports – about 10 percent of the population – today, Saturday at 18:00 Finnish time, is a significant moment. China waives entry quarantines.

As an essential part of China’s corona restrictions, immigrants have had to spend several days, sometimes even weeks, in hotel quarantine.

As a result of the change, the Chinese are again starting to travel the world in large numbers. From now on, they can get back home without time-consuming and nerve-wracking quarantines.

During the Corona period, China has issued very few new passports to its citizens, but promises to speed up its pace.

Many countries, including Finland, now demand a corona test from people coming from China. This angers China, even though China itself still requires a test from immigrants.

And foreign tourists still can’t get to China.

However, China requires a test from all arrivals, other countries only from those coming from China. China and many Chinese feel that the test clothes are discriminatory.

According to the health experts of the EU and, for example, Finland, testing everyone coming from China is pointless. There is so much corona in Europe that travelers to China do not add much additional burden to the situation.

Politicians are especially afraid of new transformations coming from China later, which China might overshadow. Conversions can also be tested on waste water from flights.