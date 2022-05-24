China Media: Extensive information leak sheds light on China’s repressive policy against Muslim Uighurs

Among other things, the material contains thousands of images of imprisoned people, as well as information on violent practices used in the mass internalization of people.

24.5. 18:53

International extensive data leaks released by the media on Tuesday reveal new information about China’s repression of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang province.

Among other things, the material contains thousands of images of imprisoned people, as well as information on violent practices used in the mass internalization of people. For example, a person who has tried to escape is allowed to shoot.

The Xinjiang Police Files leak has been investigated, among other things Yle, BBCDagens Nyheter, Der Spiegel and Aftenposten.

The information leak also contains documents that include classified speeches by high-ranking officials, internal police instructions, and personnel information. In addition, the material contains details of the internment of more than 20,000 Uighurs.

In the case of many detainees, disruption of public order is cited as a reason. It is a common criminal term for one that has been targeted by the Chinese state.

The police have also recorded the use of a beard and a scarf as a reason for the arrest, which the police see as signs of Muslim extremism.

In the photos, guards hold a pamphlet in their hands with people chained in their fields and other guards stay aside with guns in hand.

China has detained more than a million members of the Uighur and other Muslim minorities in detention centers, which China has called training centers, according to human rights organizations.

Finnish researcher considers credible information leaks in the international media.

“It’s hard to imagine that all that material could have been produced by anyone other than China’s Communist Party organ,” says a senior researcher Elina Sinkkonen About the Foreign Policy Institute.

He recalls that in 2019 there was a previous leak. At the time, The New York Times had received several hundred pages of somewhat similar types of internally leaked documents, i.e., party documents and instructions to those operating in the Xinjiang region.

Sinkkonen says that throughout the reign of President Xi Jinping, China has followed a tightening line.

“The political space has also narrowed for the Han Chinese, the largest ethnic group. There have been reforms in education policy and there is a strong concentration of power, which means that the trend of authoritarianization is visible there. ”

According to Sinkkonen, the Communist Party has also been concerned about how the country will remain united.

“However, opposition groups in Xinjiang have not posed any very real threat to China’s central government.”

According to Sinkkonen, Xi gave internal speeches in 2014, which showed that he already wanted a tougher line on Xinjiang.

“Only the Han Chinese model is seen as appropriate in identity politics. In other words, the pursuit of an ethnic or other type of identity, such as religiosity or otherwise, has been considered bad and has been interpreted as an extremist activity in China, even though the same people have lived in the area before and the system has operated with much milder measures, ”says Sinkkonen.

UN Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is currently visiting China. He is scheduled to visit the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar in Xinjiang Province.

The Uighurs have expressed doubts about the success of Bachelet’s journey if it takes place under close supervision.

Uighur living in Turkey Nursimangul Abdureshid says that Bachelet ‘s trip is not very hopeful.

“If the UN group cannot get to Xinjiang without restriction, I will not accept their so-called reports,” he told AFP.

HS visited Xinjiang Province in 2019.

Germany calls for an open investigation into allegations that the Uighur minority in Xinjiang Province, China, has been subjected to human rights abuses.

Germany’s claim was made on Tuesday after several international media outlets released the information.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has had a telephone conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yin with. During that time, Baerbock referred to shocking reports and new evidence of serious human rights violations in Xinjiang and called for an open investigation into the allegations, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Also the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss described the details of the leaked documents as “shocking” and demanded that China grant Bachelet “full and free access to the territory so that he could thoroughly assess the facts on the ground”.