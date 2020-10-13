China is secretly testing its nuclear strike missile amidst the scandal in South China Sea. A report released in Chinese media states that China’s nuclear force is maneuvering with an DF-31A (Dangfeng 31) nuclear missile at an undisclosed location these days. This missile is capable of hitting directly from China to the US. At present, tensions in the US and China are on the peak of giving deadly weapons to Taiwan.This Chinese missile testing site is located in Haiyan, Zhejiang Province, adjacent to the South China Sea. Here, China’s Rocket Force and Nuclear Force are jointly examining the preparations for the attack. It is believed that the real purpose of China’s preparations is to warn America and its allies. Because, these days China is isolated in the whole world. Not only this, even weak countries in military strength are showing their eyes.

How powerful is df-31

China’s Dongfeng-31 missile is capable of long-range nuclear attack. Its range is said to be from 7200 to 12000 km. The Chinese military uses three variants of this missile, DF-31, DF-31A and DF-31B. The missile weighing 42 tonnes is capable of carrying three to five nuclear warheads simultaneously. A solid fuel engine has been used in this missile, so that it can fly at a speed of 8 kilometers per second. The missile is mounted on a 16-wheeled truck.

Malaysia seized 6 ships of China

Malaysia seized 6 Chinese ships in the South China Sea a day earlier on charges of illegally crossing the waters. 60 Chinese fishermen aboard these ships were also taken into custody by the Malaysian Navy. Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense had issued a statement confirming that its army has taken this action despite warning not to go beyond the maritime boundary.



Japan also chased two ships of Chinese Coastguard

Japan had also repulsed two Chinese ships approaching the disputed island. It is being told that these ships had entered the Japanese aquatic range for several hours. After which the Japanese Coastguard took action and forced these ships to go out. China and Japan have been in dispute for many years over Senkaku Island, located in eastern Japan Sea. In recent times, the movement of Chinese ships near the island has increased rapidly, after which Japan has also become cautious.