The director of the center, in Henan province, was arrested for not complying with safety regulations. 34 students were present at the time of the accident

At least 18 people were killed and 16 injured in a fire at a martial arts school in central China. Local media reported that most of the victims were pupils aged between seven and 16. Zhecheng County authorities reported 34 students were on the premises when the fire broke out. The director of the center in Henan province was arrested.

The 16 injured, four of them seriously, were admitted to a local hospital Deadly fires are common in China, where safety regulations are widely violated. Over 20 people were killed in two fires in Beijing’s migrant neighborhoods in 2017. The first fire, which killed 19 people in November of that year, prompted authorities to start demolishing unsafe buildings in the capital. leaving hundreds of thousands of people on the streets in the dead of winter. ,