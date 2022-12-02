China | Many cities continue to cautiously relax corona restrictions

Demonstrations against the corona restrictions have still continued in some regions of China.

2.12. 17:05

Corona restrictions cautious easing continued in China on Friday, as several cities said they were relaxing their testing and quarantine policies.

President of China Xi Jinping has also hinted to the President of the European Council To Charles Michel, that due to the omicron conversion of the corona, the corona restrictions can be eased in China. This was reported by EU officials on Friday.

European Council President Charles Michel and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

According to them, Xi had told Michel that the Chinese were frustrated because of the three-year-long corona epidemic. Michel met Xi on Thursday.

Demonstrations against the corona restrictions continued, however, at least in some regions of China. The night before Friday, pictures and videos of people clashing with health workers wearing protective suits were published on social media.

According to news agency AFP, the location of the videos confirmed that they are from Yicheng, Hubei province in central China.

The health organization WHO said it was “pleased” that China is changing its corona strategy.

“It’s really important that governments listen to their people when people are in pain,” said WHO’s head of emergencies Michael Ryan on Friday according to news agency AFP.