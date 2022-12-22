China: Mandatory quarantine for foreigners will be lifted from January

The borders between Hong Kong and China continental could be reopened at the beginning of January of next year after the strong protests of the population against the measures of the Government to contain the infections and deaths from covid-19.

This country has been isolated from the rest of the world since it became known that the covid-19 had spread in its territory and cases were already reported in other countries in 2020, for which reason it has prohibited the entry of foreigners since then.

Local media South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong is preparing to start rail operations again.

Currently, China requires travelers arriving in their territory remain in quarantine in hotels or other places, por at least the first five days after your arrival.

However, so far, it is not known how the monitoring will be carried out or if people will have to quarantine at home, as well as the date on which this new stage would begin.

It should be remembered that the Chinese Government has increased health procedures throughout the territory with the ‘Zero Covid’ policy with massive tests and strong confinements in cities in China.

Unofficial reports indicate that the Chinese government is considering a ‘0+3’ policy, which would not require quarantines anywhere and arrivals would only require three days of monitoring.

