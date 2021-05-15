China successfully landed its small remote-guided robot “Zhurong” on the surface of Mars, which constitutes a unprecedented fact for the Asian country, according to the National Space Administration of China.

As planned, the rolling probe will remain on the descent module for a few days for diagnostic testing before it goes down a ramp to explore an area covered in ice on Mars known as Utopia Planitia.

Landing on the red planet is particularly difficult and many European, Soviet and North American missions have failed in the past. The Chinese probe thus joins Perseverance, the American one that arrived in February on the red planet.

The robot “Zhurong” is part of the Tianwen-1 probe, composed of an orbiter, a lander and a rover. It was launched from the Wenchang Spaceship Launch Site on July 23, 2020.

It was China’s first step in planetary exploration of the solar system, with the goal of completing orbiting, landing, and exploration on Mars.

The spacecraft entered the orbit of Mars in February after a journey of nearly seven months in space, and spent more than two months investigating potential landing sites.

With a weight of more than 200 kg, “Zhurong” is equipped with four solar panels for its electrical supply, and it intends to be operational during three months.

It is also equipped with cameras, a radar and a laser that will allow it to study the environment and analyze the composition of Martian rocks.

The name “Zhurong” was chosen after an online survey and refers to the God of Fire in Chinese mythology. A symbolism justified by the Chinese appellation of Mars: “huoxing”, literally, “the planet of fire”.

