A total of 56 Chinese military aircraft have crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s self-proclaimed Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), marking the highest number of incursions in a single day in the region since October 2021, the island’s government said Thursday (11).

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said 17 of the aircraft passed over the dividing line between the two sides of the Strait, an unofficial border that has been respected by both Taipei and Beijing for decades.

Another 39 planes flew over the southwest and southeast regions of the self-proclaimed ADIZ between 6 a.m. Wednesday (7 p.m. Tuesday in Brasília) and 6 a.m. Thursday (7 p.m. Wednesday in Brasília).

The 56 reported incursions equal the record set on October 4, 2021, when another 56 Chinese aircraft violated the ADIZ, although on that occasion they passed at a greater distance from the main island of Taiwan.

During these latest maneuvers, Chinese military aircraft and drones passed within 133 kilometers of the northern city of Keelung, where a military base is located, and came within just 61 kilometers of Cape Eluanbi on the southern tip of Taiwan, according to the ministry.

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of China (Taiwan’s official name) monitored the situation and deployed fighter jets, navy ships and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities,” the statement released by the ministry said.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing have been rising since the inauguration of pro-independence William Lai (Lai Ching-te), who is considered an “independence fighter” and a “troublemaker” by Beijing authorities, as Taiwan’s new president on May 20.

Since then, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has detected a total of 939 Chinese military aircraft operating around the island, of which 701 have crossed the Strait dividing line or violated Taiwan’s self-proclaimed ADIZ, an average of nearly 15 incursions per day.

The Taiwanese leader has offered dialogue with the Chinese regime on several occasions, on the grounds that the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China “are not subordinate to each other”, but the approach has been categorically rejected by Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory and a rebellious province.