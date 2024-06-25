China.- In a historic milestone for space exploration, the Chinese lunar probe Chang’e-6 successfully landed in China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region at 2:07 p.m. Beijing time, bringing with it the first rock samples from the far side of the Moon. This achievement marks a significant step in the space race and in the history of lunar science.

The Chang’e-6, which began its journey several months agomanaged to collect 2 kilograms of rocky lunar regolith from the Aitken Basin of the lunar South Pole.

This area, of great scientific interest, is largely unexplored and the samples are expected to provide valuable information about the early history of the solar system.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying these materials for clues about the early formation of the Moon and the possibility of finding water at the lunar south pole, a crucial resource for future human colonies.

The Aitken Basin, a gigantic crater 2,500 kilometers wide, formed approximately 4.26 billion years ago, long before other lunar craters that emerged during the event known as “late heavy bombardment”. The samples collected could reveal essential details about these early periods of lunar formation and, potentially, about the existence of frozen water in this region.

Chang’e-6 mission presented significant technical challenges, since no radio signal from Earth can reach the far side of the Moon directly. This challenge was overcome through the use of relay satellites, thus allowing communication between the probe and the equipment on Earth.

The success of this mission has been praised by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who highlighted the importance of this achievement in China’s path to becoming a leading power in space exploration. Chang’e-6 is the sixth of eight missions in China’s ambitious lunar program and the second time a Chinese spacecraft has landed on the far side of the Moon. However, it is the first mission to return to Earth with samples.

Looking ahead, China plans to continue its lunar exploration with the launch of Chang’e-7 in 2026 and Chang’e-8 in 2028. This last mission aims to test the technologies necessary to establish a manned base at the south pole of the Moon by 2030, in a region where frozen water, a vital resource for human life in space, is believed to be abundant.

With the successful conclusion of the Chang’e-6 mission, China has not only taken a step forward in lunar exploration, but has also strengthened its position as a key player in the international space race.

