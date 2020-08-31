Even after eating mouth water from India in the areas of Galvan and Pangong, China is not deterring its nefarious activities. The Chinese Air Force is strengthening air fortifications along the entire border with India. At the same time, the latest satellite photos have revealed that China has deployed ground-to-air missile (SAM Missile) missiles near Kailas Mansarovar. After the induction of Rafale fighter jets in the Indian Air Force, China is believed to have started securing its air border.According to satellite photos of open source intelligence detresfa, China has not only increased its military deployment in the area of ​​Kailas Mansarovar. Rather, he is also building a missile site near Mansarovar. A 100 km GEOINT scanning in this area has revealed the activity of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). According to the Epoch Times, the move to build a missile site in China’s border area matches its aggressive attitude. China does not want peace on the border. Fresh satellite photos are expected to increase tension on the border.

China’s missile site is near Indian border

The distance of this missile site from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand is less than 100 km. In such a situation, if China wants to launch a missile attack from here, it will take seconds. India has also strengthened its presence on Nepal China Trijunction. ITBP and Indian Army personnel are deployed in this area, who are keeping a close watch on every movement of the enemy.

China deploys SAM missiles at 7 locations

China has deployed surface-to-air missiles in its Rutog County, Nagri Kusha Airport, Ladarovar Lake on the Uttarakhand border, Shigges Airport and Sikkim adjoining Sikkim, Manling and Lahunj adjoining Arunachal Pradesh, adjoining Ladakh. Four to five missile launchers are deployed at these locations. Apart from this, Redor and Janetar are also seen to help him. It is seen in some pictures that Chinese missiles are in full alert mode in view of the threat of an air strike from India.

After all, what does Jinping want?

A two-day national meeting on Tibet took place just hours before in China. In this meeting Xi Jinping has issued policies and new directions for stability and security in Tibet and to protect the border with India. Just after this meeting of Xi Jinping, the People’s Liberation Army strategically attempted to occupy the southern shore of the very important Pangong Lake at night. According to experts, the Chinese military would not want to get entangled with a powerful neighboring country like India without the consent of the Chinese President. In such a situation, it is believed that the Chinese President has full agreement behind this.

Tank, 200 soldiers … were marching ahead of full preparations, Chinese soldiers scrambled back

Has deployed one thousand soldiers

It was claimed in media reports that the Chinese army is deploying military here. From May 2020, preparations are being made for infrastructure and housing. The Lipulekh region is a place joining the borders of India, Nepal and China, which has been in the news since the past. Recently, according to information, China has deployed its army in Lipulekh. He has deployed a battalion of soldiers, meaning more than 1 thousand soldiers near Lipulekh.

Indian army repulsed Chinese in Pangong

On the night of 29–30 August, the Indian army killed Chinese soldiers trying to infiltrate the southern shore of Pangong Lake. According to information received from sources, the Indian Army was alert on the border with Ladakh since the clashes in the Galvan Valley on 15 June. Meanwhile, on the night of 29-30 August, the Chinese army tried to infiltrate the southern side of Pangong Lake with 200 soldiers and ammunition in the Pangong Lake area. But on the LAC, the Indian troops mustered the enemy’s army back. It is being speculated about the preparations of the Chinese army that they were intending to infiltrate the area and maintain occupation for a long time.