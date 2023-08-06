A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded at 2:34 local time (20:34 yesterday in Italy) in northeastern China, causing damage and injuries. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter 15 kilometers deep and an epicenter on the border between the provinces of Shandong and Hebei.

Local media speak of at least 10 people injured and about 75 buildings collapsed. The city closest to the epicenter is Dezhou, with a population of over 5.7 million. The quake was felt as far away as Beijing and Shanghai, about 800 kilometers away.