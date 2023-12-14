They will also be incorrect with the use of customer data, they will not respect the privacy of those who use TikTok and perhaps the possible sanctions from the United States and Europe for the poor protection of the privacy of users of their platforms are right. And who knows what the hell is going on with their car connections. All you want. But the Chinese do something unique on the transparency front. What other countries in the world dream of when it comes to cars: the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) obliges all car manufacturers to publish, in clear text, on their website, news on the arrival of new cars models and even those on new technologies ready to debut on the market.

So before buying a new car, in a couple of clicks in Beijing you can find out if the dealer has been telling lies, if the car you would like to order will soon be out of production or if something never seen before is about to hit the market. Absolute transparency.

In order to understand each other. Before last summer, the photos and all the technical information of the new Volvo EM90 electric minivan came out on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (Miit), which would then be officially unveiled months later, on November 12th. The patent registration offices have revealed everything online, disturbing the sleep of the Swedes who have seen the images and detailed sheets of their maxi crossover on websites all over the world. Goodbye surprise effect.

And it was a sensational case because it was also discovered that the EM90 would have been produced in Zhejiang and that therefore it was nothing more than a miserable customized edition with Volvo logo and naming of the similar Chinese model Zeekr 009, a brand which, like the Swedish one, is part of of the Chinese Geely Group.

Not only that: yesterday – again from the Miit website – the news came out that the electric car manufacturer Nio is planning new variants of its models with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to reduce costs. Even then, Nio would continue to rely on its major battery partner Catl. And, at the same time, the Swedish ministry portal revealed that Nio would have heavily modified 14 other electric car models to make them more performing. Chinese consumers are grateful.