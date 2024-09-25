China Customs: Russia bought umbrellas and raincoats worth hundreds of millions of dollars

According to the results of the last month of summer, imports of Chinese umbrellas, raincoats and waterproof footwear to Russia exceeded 100 million dollars. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Chinese Customs Service.

It is noted that this figure was the highest monthly supply volume since July 2023. Then it was almost $115 million.

In addition, there is a growing demand for this category of Chinese goods. Import volumes increased by more than 13.2 percent. Raincoats were supplied for 97.3 million dollars, and umbrellas for 2.4 million. As for rubber boots from China, Russia imported them for 313.3 thousand dollars.

In July 2024, it was reported that an umbrella rental service had appeared in the capital. Their rental points were located in the metro.