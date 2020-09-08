The Head of State wrote it in response to a letter despatched to him in July by ex-LREM deputy Aurélien Taché and co-signed by round thirty parliamentarians.

Emmanuel Macron stated in a letter to a parliamentarian that the crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim minority in China was “unacceptable” and that France condemned it “with the best firmness”. The Head of State wrote it in response to a letter despatched to him in July by ex-LREM deputy Aurélien Taché and co-signed by round thirty parliamentarians.

On this letter dated Sunday, September 6, the President of the Republic assures us that “Each alternative is utilized in our bilateral contacts with the Chinese language authorities to name on them to finish the detentions in camps in Xinjiang”, in northwestern China.

He says he examined “with the best consideration” testimonials and paperwork “referring to internment camps, mass detentions, disappearances, compelled labor, compelled sterilizations, the destruction of Uyghur heritage and particularly locations of worship, surveillance of the inhabitants and extra typically of your entire repressive system arrange on this area “.

For Emmanuel Macron, “all these practices are unacceptable as a result of they go in opposition to the common ideas enshrined in worldwide conventions referring to human rights, and we condemn them with the best firmness”. “I need to guarantee you that we’ll stay absolutely mobilized on the state of affairs of the Uyghurs”, wrote to the parliamentarian, detailing the initiatives taken by Paris on the worldwide degree, particularly “within the UN boards”.

On the finish of July, the Minister of International Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian had proposed {that a} “worldwide mission of impartial observers”, “beneath the management” of the UN Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights, goes to Xinjiang to analyze the state of affairs of the Uyghur Muslim minority.