China | Luxury stores are humming along contentedly, even though there are fewer Chinese arriving in Europe than before

The number of Chinese tourists has decreased drastically, but the amount of money they bring has increased.

From China The number of tourists coming to Europe is down in the Netherlands, but that does not hinder the luxury shops of Europe’s most important cities. The few who come to Europe spend so much money that the hawkers are rubbing their hands.

Not all European cities benefit from the wealthy Chinese, as they are now heading to Milan and Paris, for example.

According to the Reuters news agency, the number of Chinese tourists is about a third compared to 2019. Air ticket prices from China to Europe have almost doubled compared to the time before the pandemic.

to Europe Reuters describes the tourists coming from China now with the expression “big spender”. Freely translated into Finnish, it means strong consumer.

Reuters interviewed the strategy director of Agility Research & Strategy on the subject Amrita Banta. According to him, the tourists coming to Europe are not very interested in flight prices. In addition, it is easier for them to get visas to Europe with money in these times than ordinary tourists.

According to the Swiss financial company UBS, the average amount of money spent by a Chinese tourist in Europe was 28 percent higher in March than in the same period in 2019.

The biggest in March, the beneficiaries of the money of the unscrupulous Chinese tourists were Cartier watch manufacturer Richemont, accessories and perfume producer Hermes and LVMH. The latter company produces Louis Vuitton clothes, Hennessey champagnes and Hennessey cognacs.

CEO of LVMH Antonio Belloni stated to Reuters that the Chinese coming to Europe now are mostly wealthier people who have the opportunity to travel “a little differently”.

“No one is prepared for a complete change in passenger flows, whether it concerns shops, hotels or airplanes,” he told Reuters.