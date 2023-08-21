AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/21/2023 – 6:20 am

China’s central bank cut a crucial interest rate on Monday, a move to try to reverse the growing post-covid slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s economy has been hit recently by uncertainties in the job market and by a slowing world economy, which affects demand for Chinese products.

The real estate sector’s financial problems, with large companies on the verge of bankruptcy and struggling to complete projects, also affect growth.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced the reduction of the one-year preferential lending rate (LPR), which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, from 3.55% to 3.45%.

The five-year LPR, used to price mortgages, remains at 4.2%.

Closely monitored by the markets, both rates are at historic lows.

The measure announced this Monday, contrary to the trend of increasing interest rates of central banks around the planet, aims to encourage commercial banks to grant more loans, with more accessible rates.

The long-awaited post-covid recovery, following the lifting of health restrictions at the end of 2022, has lost momentum in recent months.

Weak numbers released in recent weeks have increased pressure on officials to come up with a grand recovery plan, but those in charge of economic policy in Beijing remain reluctant.

The economic slowdown puts at risk the growth target established by the government, of around 5% for 2023.

If the goal is not achieved, the country will register one of the lowest annual growth rates in decades, without considering the pandemic period.

Beijing acknowledged last week the economic “difficulties” but criticized the pessimism of Western analysts, who question China’s ability to sustain global growth.

“China’s economic recovery will see waves and will be a tortuous process that will inevitably face difficulties and problems,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

“Some Western politicians and media have exaggerated the periodic problems of the post-pandemic recovery process, but in time they will be proven wrong,” he added.