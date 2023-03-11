China today named Li Qiang, a close confidant of leader Xi Jinping, as the country’s next prime minister and nominally in charge of the world’s second-largest economy, which is now facing some of its worst prospects in years. Li was nominated by Xi and appointed to the post during the session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament on Saturday, a day after Xi secured a third five-year term as head of the state.

Li is best known for imposing a brutal “Covid-zero” lockdown on Shanghai last year as party chief of China’s financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents about lack of access to food, care doctors and basic services. Li, 63, met Xi during his tenure as head of Li’s native Zhejiang Province, a relatively wealthy southeastern region known as a manufacturing and technological powerhouse.

Before the pandemic, Li built a reputation in Shanghai and Zhejiang as friendly to private industry, even as Xi imposed tighter political controls and anti-COVID restrictions, as well as more control over e-commerce and other tech companies.

Unlike Xi, who received the body’s full endorsement, Li’s tally included three dissenting votes and eight abstentions.

As prime minister, Li will be tasked with reviving a sluggish economy still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic and faced with sluggish global demand for exports, persistent US tariff hikes, a declining workforce and an aging population.

At the opening of the annual congressional session last Sunday, outgoing prime minister Li Keqiang announced plans for a consumer-led economic revival, setting this year’s growth target at “about 5%”. Last year’s growth dipped to 3%, the second weakest level since at least the 1970s. Source/Associated Press.