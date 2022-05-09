The Chinese government, according to a Reuters report, has imposed new restrictions on the consumption of video game material by young people. In particular, Anyone under the age of 18 can no longer send money in the form of virtual “tips” to streamers. In addition, anyone signed up with an account for teens or children will not be able to view videos after 10pm, regardless of the platform on which they follow the streams. Twitch is still blocked in China, but the sites and apps that offer the same service are many: the most popular are Bilibili, Huya and Douyu, the latter owned by the giant Tencent, the first video game company in the world by turnover. The move by the Chinese government is part of a broader project to “protect” the little ones from the effects and addiction to video games, and includes other measures that require by law a limited consumption of the clothes during the week.