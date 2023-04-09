Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Chinese soldiers board a naval ship during a military exercise in the Taiwan Straits. © Uncredited/CCTV/AP/dpa

Amid the tense situation around Taiwan, China launches military maneuvers. Apparently an attack on the island state is being simulated – with fighter jets and bombers.

Munich – Aircraft carriers, missiles, warships, fighter jets and much more – according to the state-controlled Chinese daily Global Times, Beijing’s military maneuvers around the island nation of Taiwan are apparently comprehensive exercises. The state television station CCTV (China Central Television) According to reports, Chinese troops practiced attacks on key targets on the island on the second day of the maneuvers.

Chinese military drills: Beijing sends ‘warning’ to Taiwan

The military has simulated “joint precision strikes” against “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters” as part of its military maneuvers, the report said CCTV. According to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, nine warships and 58 military aircraft were spotted around the island on Sunday (April 9).

CCTV further reported that Beijing used dozens of army planes to “fly into the targeted airspace”. Ground troops also conducted exercises with “precision strikes with multiple targets”. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the Chinese military aircraft spotted around the island by 12 p.m. local time (6 a.m. CEST) were both fighter jets and bombers. Chinese military movements would be monitored by a joint surveillance and reconnaissance system.

China’s army described the three-day military exercise near Taiwan as a “warning” to “separatist forces”. According to Chinese state media, the encirclement of Taiwan will also be practiced. Taipei condemned the maneuver and accused Beijing of endangering regional security.

Beijing practices attack on Taiwan with maneuvers: US calls for restraint

Apparently, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army maneuvers are aimed not only against Taiwan, but also against other countries in the region. The island nation is not “Beijing’s only target,” a source familiar with the matter told the news outlet Reuters. These are “very provocative” steps on the Chinese side.

The United States has since called on Beijing to exercise restraint. The Washington government is closely monitoring China’s actions, a US State Department spokesman said. “We have always called for restraint and not to change the status quo.” The communication channels with Beijing remained open. At the same time, the ministry spokesman emphasized that the US “has sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and to fulfill our national security obligations”. (bb/AFP)