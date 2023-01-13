China’s CZ-2D rocket launches three Earth remote sensing satellites into orbit

China has successfully launched three Earth remote sensing satellites into Earth orbit. This was announced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), writes Interfax.

The Long March-2D launch vehicle (CZ-2D, Long March-2D) with the Yaogan-37 satellite and two Shiyan-22 series vehicles was launched at 15:00 local time (10:00 Moscow time) from the cosmodrome Jiuquan in Gansu Province.

The launched satellites will be used to test new technologies in orbit, explore land resources, prevent natural disasters and deal with their consequences.

