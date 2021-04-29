Will there soon be Chinese permanently in space? China launched this Thursday, April 29, the first of the three elements of its space station, the “CSS”, the assembly of which will be carried out over ten missions and will finish at the end of 2022.

Beijing (AFP)

The central module Tianhe (“Celestial Harmony”), the place where astronauts will live, was propelled by a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang launch center on the tropical island of Hainan (south), according to a live broadcast by CCTV public television.

The station is called in English CSS (for Chinese Space Station) and in Chinese Tiangong (“Celestial Palace”).

It will operate in low earth orbit (between 340 and 450 km altitude) and will resemble the old Russian station “Mir” (1986-2001). Its useful life is estimated between 10 and 15 years.

The station “will be a great advance for Chinese manned flight capabilities,” Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States, told AFP. “This should allow them to have a permanent human presence in space and therefore significantly increase the experience of their astronauts.”

“It will serve as a base for larger-scale operations: manned missions to the Moon, space tourism, space science or even specific applications for human beings,” says Chen Lan, an analyst at the GoTaikonauts.com site, specializing in the Chinese space program. .

Once finished, it is estimated to weigh almost 100 tons. For comparison, it will be about three times smaller than the International Space Station (ISS).

“It symbolizes the strengthening of competition between the United States and China.”

Measuring 16.6 meters long and 4.2 meters in diameter, the Tianhe module launched on Thursday will also be the centerpiece of the future station and checkpoint.

To finish the construction of the CSS, China will have to launch a dozen missions by the end of 2022, some manned, to transport and assemble the other two modules.

There is no timetable, but it is known that it plans to launch a Tianzhou-2 cargo ship in May and in June the Shenzhou 12 manned mission that will transport astronauts aboard this CSS under construction.

With the Chinese CSS and the ISS headed by the US Space Agency (NASA), there will then be two stations in orbit around the Earth.

“Politically, this symbolizes the strengthening of competition between the United States and China,” says Chen Lan.

But due to its size and limited international cooperation at the moment, the Chinese station lacks the means to compete with the ISS, “which is generally more mature and efficient,” estimates Jonathan McDowell.

Beijing also declares itself open to collaborations with abroad. Chinese and UN scientists have selected experiments by foreign researchers, which will be carried out in the future CSS.

Moon and Mars, in Beijing’s sights

“These visitors will conduct experiments, but they will be more tourists than partners in running the station, unlike, for example, the more active role of Japanese and European astronauts on the ISS,” McDowell explains.

“Russia and Pakistan will probably be the first partners and could be followed by the European Space Agency (ESA)”, but this latest collaboration is “very uncertain” because “the political climate has changed a lot,” says Chen, referring to the tensions in around the Chinese region of Xinjiang where the Muslim minority of the Uyghurs live and Hong Kong.

Will foreign astronauts ever enter the CSS? Maybe, but they won’t be Americans as a law prohibits NASA from ties to China.

For decades, China has invested billions in its space program to catch up with Europeans, Russians and Americans.

The Asian giant sent its first astronaut into space in 2003.

A Chinese probe landed on the far side of the Moon in 2019, a world first. Last year he brought samples.

Beijing plans to pose a small wheeled robot on Mars in May. In addition, the Chinese space agency announced its intention to build a lunar base with Russia.