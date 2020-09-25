Amid tensions with India, China has flown its spied special unmanned chopper over the Tibetan plateau. It is being told that this Chinese-made helicopter was the first flight in the high altitude area. According to Chinese media, this helicopter will be deployed along the border with India. Military helicopters and spying activities can be carried out by this helicopter in border areas.As reported by the Global Times, this unmanned helicopter named AR500C has completed its first plateau flight at Daocheng Yedding Airport. The airport is located at an altitude of 4,411 meters. In addition, it is also the highest civilian airport in the world. The helicopter has been built by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, a government agency of China.

Plan to deploy on Indian border

This helicopter will prove useful in reconnaissance, reiki, communication, electronic warfare, nuclear radiation detection, warfare activity in high altitude areas. The helicopter is planned to be deployed along the border with India. According to Chinese media, it is flexible as opposed to fixed-wing drones so it will require little space to fly.

China will deploy special ‘helicopter’ to spy on Indian border, preparing

Able to carry payloads of up to 500 kg

The helicopter has been manufactured by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China. It made its first flight in May at an AVIC base in Poyang in East China’s Jiangxi Province. During this time, helicopters also displayed many types of manuvars. This helicopter can carry a maximum load of up to 500 kg.



Can fly at a speed of 170 km / h

The AR500C is the first unmanned helicopter developed by China. It can fly up to an altitude of 6700 meters in a range of five kilometers. Its maximum speed is 170 kilometers per hour, while it can be flown for 5 hours at a time.