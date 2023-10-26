admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/26/2023 – 6:43

China launched the Shenzhou-17 mission this Thursday (26) with three young astronauts heading to the Tiangong space station, in a new stage of its program, which aims to send people to the Moon by 2030.

The Long March-2F rocket, which carries the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft, successfully took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the northwest region of China, at 11:14 am (00:14 Brasília time) with the youngest astronaut crew since construction from Tiangong.

Hundreds of people with Chinese flags and yellow flowers said goodbye to the astronauts.

The song “Ode to the Motherland” was sung as the astronauts walked slowly through the crowd, before boarding the bus that took them to the launch point.

“The spacecraft, mounted on a Long March 2-F launch rocket, took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China,” announced the state-run Xinhua agency.

The team captain is Tang Hongbo, 48 years old, who returns to Tiangong for the first time. He is joined by Tang Shengjie, 33, and Jiang Xinlin, 35, both on their first space trip.

The crew has the lowest average age in the history of Chinese space missions, 38 years old.

They are expected to conduct “various payload and space science tests and experiments in orbit,” said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency.

Lin also cited maintenance work at the station to repair some “minor damage” caused by space debris.

“We detected that the space station’s solar panels were hit several times by small space particles,” explained Lin.

– Space dream –

The members of the previous mission, Shenzhou-16, have been at the Tiangong station for five months and are preparing to receive the new trio, before returning to Earth next week.

A live broadcast showed space station crew members monitoring the start of the new mission.

Fifteen minutes after launch, a space program official announced a “complete success”.

Tiangong, the main element of the Chinese space program, changes its crew of three astronauts every six months.

During President Xi Jinping’s government, China accelerated its “space dream”.

The second largest economy in the world invested billions of dollars in the program managed by the Armed Forces to try to reach the same level as the United States and Russia in the area.

As part of the strategy, Beijing plans to send a manned mission to the Moon in 2030 and wants to build a base on the surface of the Earth’s satellite.

Deputy Director Lin reaffirmed on Wednesday that “the goal of putting Chinese people on the Moon by 2030 will be achieved according to schedule.”

In June, the Shenzhou-15 mission capsule returned to its landing site in the northern region of Inner Mongolia. The state press considered the mission a “complete success”.

In the same month, the Shenzhou-16 mission took off with the first Chinese civilian to travel to space, university professor Gui Haichao.

This crew will return to Earth on October 31, after completing the transfer to the trio that took off this Thursday.