A few days after the largest military exercises in history in the Taiwan region, a response to the visit to the island of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, China announced new movements in the area due to the arrival of a delegation of American parliamentarians to Taipei.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense pointed out, in information reproduced by CNN, that 30 Chinese People’s Liberation Army warplanes and five vessels were detected in the Taiwan Strait on Monday (15).

On Sunday (14), a delegation of five American congressmen led by Senator Ed Markey, with Democratic and Republican congressmen, was received on the island.

On the official account of the Eastern Theater Command on the Chinese social network Weibo, Colonel Shi Yi said that the new military exercises are “a serious response to the political moves of the United States and Taiwan that are undermining peace and stability” in the region.

“We will take all necessary measures and resolutely defend national sovereignty and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the colonel wrote.

Although Taiwan has been administered separately since the defeat of the Nationalists (who took refuge on the island) to the Communists in the Chinese Civil War, which ended in 1949, Beijing considers the island a rebel province and that direct relations of other countries with the Taipei government are meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin pledged “firm measures to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and accused what he called a “small delegation of American politicians and Taiwanese separatist forces” of “conspiring to try to challenge the one-China principle”.