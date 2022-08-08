Members of the Taiwan Honor Guard during a welcoming ceremony for the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in Taipei on Monday. Ann Wang/Reuters

JAIME SANTIRSO Special envoy to Fuzhou (China) Monday, August 8, 2022, 7:18 p.m.



The maneuvers concluded on Sunday, with which China threatened Taiwan in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit, inaugurate a new period of hostile militarism in the region. One that has barely taken hours to manifest itself: this Monday, the regime returns to exercises around the island.

Residents of Huangqi, a Chinese fishing port nestled on the coast of the Strait of Formosa, have celebrated the resumption of troop movements taking place just a few kilometers away. “If the war started at noon, we would have finished it by three o’clock,” boasts a neighbor. “If they declare independence we will be there immediately. The China of today is no longer the China of the past.

On this occasion, the People’s Liberation Army is carrying out anti-submarine and amphibious assault operations, as would be required to take over Taiwan, which it considers a rebellious province that it has never given up subduing by force. In the four previous days, the deployment of air and naval troops simulated a blockade of the perimeter of the island that would complement the offensive.

The Eastern Theater Command has confirmed this new round through a statement, without revealing its location or duration. The Foreign Ministry, for its part, has defended during the body’s daily press conference that these maneuvers take place within its territorial waters, in an “open, transparent and professional” manner, in accordance with international law. Official media point out that, from now on, these types of drills could increase in frequency and include continuous incursions by planes and combat ships beyond the median line, the official division that separates both sides of the Strait of Formosa.

Despite the extension of the Chinese maneuvers, Taiwan has begun to recover air and sea traffic after four days of partial suspension, as reported by the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The island’s army has also announced its own exercises to examine its defensive strength. One of the priorities will be to test the ability to break a hypothetical blockade, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense pointed out this Monday at a press conference.

According to the institution’s spokesman, the Chinese armed forces aspire to increase their operations beyond the successive islands that stand in their way to the Pacific, from Japan to the Strait of Malacca, passing, of course, through Taiwan. This possibility would explain the simultaneous exercises scheduled by the Asian giant in the Yellow and Bohai Seas.

Neighboring countries are not immune to these movements. This Monday the Japanese Ministry of Defense revealed that it had mobilized fighters over the weekend in response to intrusions into its airspace in the seas of Japan, Okhotsk and East China. Although the body has not directly mentioned China, five of the ballistic missiles fired at Taiwan fell in waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, an unprecedented action and a harbinger of conflicts to come.