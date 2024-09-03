China launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket on Tuesday to put a new batch of remote sensing satellites into space.

The Chinese news agency “Xinhua” reported that the “Yaogan-43 02” satellite group was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, where it entered the planned orbit.

These satellites will be used to test new technologies for low-orbit satellite constellations.

This mission is the 533rd flight of the Long March rocket series.