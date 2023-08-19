The Chinese military has booted up military exercises around Taiwan sending air and sea patrols after the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan concluded a historic summit at Camp David aimed at strengthening their alliances. “The patrols and drills are intended to conduct coordination of military ships and aircraft and exercise their ability to take control of air and sea spaces,” Eastern Theater Command spokesman Shi Yi said, according to the statement. ‘Xinhua news agency.

During the exercises, Shi explained, the “ability to fight in real contrast conditions” of the armed forces will be tested. ”Patrols and drills serve as stern warning against Taiwanese separatists who operate with foreign elements and their provocations,” added Shi.

TAIWAN’S REACTION

I am Chinese military exercises “irrational and provocative”. conducted today around Taiwan. This was stated by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, which strongly condemned the Chinese actions and announced the dispatch of adequate forces to respond to the situation. “Launching a military exercise under such a pretext not only fails to help the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights (China’s) militaristic mentality and confirms the domineering nature of military expansion,” he said. said the ministry in Taipei.

The Taipei Armed Forces have ”intercepted 42 Chinese military aircraft in the defense zone of Taiwan” since Beijing launched military exercises around the island today, reports the Taiwanese defense ministry adding that there are ”eight Chinese military ships involved in combat status”. Furthermore, ”26 Chinese planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait”, added the ministry.