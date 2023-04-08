Beijing, China.- China started on saturday three days of military exercises around Taiwan in a “stern warning” to the “separatist forces” of this self-governing island after the meeting of its president with the leader of the US House of Representatives.

These maneuvers “serve as stern warning against collusion between separatist forces who are looking for the taiwan independence‘ and external forces,” a military spokesman, Shi Yin, said in a statement.

The announcement occurs after the meeting in the state of california (west) between the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wen, and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan accused China of using Tsai’s “visit” to the United States “as an excuse to carry out military exercises that seriously undermine peace, stability and security in the region”.

China considers this island with its own democratic government as part of its territory and opposes any contact between the Taiwanese leadership and representatives of other countries.

Shortly after the controversial meeting, the Chinese Foreign Ministry already warned that it would take “firm and effective measures to safeguard national sovereigntyl and territorial integrity”.

After two days of sending aircraft and ships near the island, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army announced on Saturday that it will organize “from April 8 to 10 a combat readiness exercise in the Taiwan Strait.

This exercise will take place “in the maritime areas and airspace of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coast of the island and to the east of the island,” Shi Yin said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The maneuvers will involve exercises with live fire on monday off the coast of Fujian province, just off Taiwan, the regional maritime authority said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after the French president’s departure from China Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenwho had met with Xi Jinping on Thursday.

“We will never give in”

However, on Pingtan, an island in Fujian province that is considered the closest point between the domains of Beijing and Taiwanan increase in military activity was not immediately apparent.

Groups of tourists took their portraits in front of the waters of the strait, through which some merchandise ships passed.

Maritime traffic, however, should be interrupted on Monday because the maritime authority launched a warning not to cross the strait due to military maneuvers with live fire

China had conducted massive military exercises around the island in August 2022 in response to a visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy’s predecessor in the House of Representatives.

The current leader of the lower house of the US legislature also wanted to travel to the island, but ultimately opted for a meeting with Tsai in California as a compromise solution to the wrath of Beijing.

The Taiwanese leader made a stopover there after visiting Guatemala and Belize, two of the last official allies of the island that recently lost Honduras to Beijing.

Right now, only 13 countries in the world recognize Taiwan. Among them is not the United States, which, however, is one of the main allies of the island and its main arms supplier.

Arriving in Taipei on Friday, Tsai hailed the tour as a success. “We let the international community see that Taiwan is more united when faced with pressure and threats,” he told reporters.

“We will never give in to repression“, he added.

The spokeswoman for Chinese diplomacy, Mao Ning, had said hours before that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.”

“China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will never be divided… Taiwan’s future lies in reunification with the motherland,” he added.