Trio of astronauts expected to stay at Tiangong space station for about 6 months

China launched the Shenzhou-17 mission this Thursday (October 26, 2023), with 3 astronauts on board. The group is expected to spend around 6 months on a mission at the Tiangong space station.

According to the Chinese space agency, the spacecraft took off at 11:14 am (local time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, northwest China, heading to the Tiangong space station.

The Shenzhou-17 crew has the youngest lineup since construction of the Chinese space station began, state agency reported Xinhua. The trio of astronauts is made up of:

Tang Hongbo, 48, the team captain, who has been to the space station;

Tang Shengjie, 33 years old, traveling to space for the first time;

Jiang Xinlin, 35 years old, traveling to space for the first time.

The members of the Shenzhou-16 mission, which departed the launch center on May 30, have been in Tiangong for 5 months and are expected to return to Earth next week.

The Tiangong space station was completed at the end of 2022, after sending 11 missions, including unmanned operations. China has plans to expand it soon.