China launches the world’s largest amphibious assault ship as the Navy has decided to increase its capabilities amid growing territorial tensions. The new-generation 076-class ship entered the water in a ceremony at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in the eastern city of Shanghai.

The ship, named Sichuan in honor of the province located in central China, it aims to promote the development and transformation of the Chinese Navy and improve its combat capability at sea, according to state television CCTV.

The network cited the ship’s electromagnetic catapult and its ability to transport planes, helicopters and amphibious equipment as some of the vessel’s most notable features. After launching, the Sichuan will begin a testing phase that will include the installation of equipment, port trials and sea trials, before the ship enters active service.

This ship, which is an improved version of the three type 075 ships, provides more air power to the Chinese Navy at a time when the Asian nation maintains several maritime conflict points. with countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam in the South China Sea, whose sovereignty Beijing claims almost in its entirety, and with Japan on account of the Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu in China.