Monterey.- Without fossil fuels, or any other external source, a team from China made up of 42 companies and 3 universities has shaped Tianjin, a car that is powered exclusively by solar energy, according to local media that present it as the first vehicle of the Asian giant that fulfills that characteristic.

The CnEVPost site detailed that Tianjin is 4 meters long, 1.7 wide, 1.8 high and weighs 1,200 kilos. Inside, 4 people can travel and in the upper part it incorporates a large solar module of 8.1 square meters, a more than respectable surface.

While the car is running, it only feeds on the roof panels, but when parking, those same panels rise and move to the sides, leaving similar ones that were below in a position to receive sunlight and double the absorption capacity.

On sunny days, Tianjin can generate a maximum of 7.6 kilowatt-hours (kWh). As for its capacity, the maximum range that its creators have tested is 74.8 kilometers and the maximum speed is 79.2 kilometers per hour (km/h). Another of its advantages is that it allows a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

The most spectacular thing about Tianjin, however, is not its size.

Along with its ability to work only with sunlight, its great feature is that the vehicle does not incorporate a steering wheel. Thanks to a level of “autonomy 4 and higher” you can advance fully automatically. On the dashboard there is only a touch screen on which data such as speed and various buttons are indicated.

What CnEVPost does not specify is the list of companies and researchers behind the project, it is only specified that in total they are around fifty, that the model was developed in about 5 months and that 47 advanced technologies were used to shape Tianjin and components of the local industry. Its production is being handled by IAT Automobile Technology.

The model was presented at the sixth World Intelligence Conference and now faces a tour of the country to show off his skills.

That a vehicle can work only with solar energy, without the need to plug it in, is something that has already been demonstrated. The Lightyear 0 or the Squad Solar City Car are two examples.