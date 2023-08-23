Home page politics

From: Felix Lee

Split

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai is enthusiastically welcomed by supporters during his stopover in New York. That alone annoys Beijing – the Air Force is sending planes. © Shufu Liu/Taiwan Presidential/Imago

China is using hybrid warfare to intimidate Taiwan. The country uses perfidious military and non-military leverage.

The saber-rattling in the Indo-Pacific is getting louder. According to the Taiwan government, fighter jets invaded the Taiwan air defense zone 42 times over the weekend. More than half of the military jets have crossed the Strait of Taiwan centerline. The center line is considered the unofficial border between Taiwan and the People’s Republic in the busy strait. Eight Chinese ships also took part in the exercises.

The military leadership in Beijing confirmed that the People’s Republic’s air and sea forces had tried encircling the island on Saturday. “This is a serious warning to Taiwan’s separatists who are conspiring with outside forces to provoke,” a military spokesman said. The exercises were accompanied by sharp criticism from Chinese state media of a stopover in the United States by Taiwanese politician William Lai.

Air force action out of anger at Lai

William Lai wants to run in the forthcoming elections for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the presidential candidate in January. He is currently the favourite. He is a thorn in Beijing’s side, having once spoken out in favor of Taiwan’s independence. He has since taken it back, but it’s still fresh in his memory.

DDP politician Lai had traveled to Paraguay for the inauguration of the president and had landed in New York on the outward flight and in San Francisco on the return flight. Beijing accuses Lai of being politically active there. Paraguay is one of the few countries that still maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan condemned China’s “irrational and provocative behavior”. The US government has also strongly criticized the military exercises and called on China to “cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan and instead enter into a meaningful dialogue with Taiwan”.

Ignorance of hybrid warfare

In Washington, people are already aware that Beijing is trying to use military maneuvers to constantly and persistently shift the “red lines”. In the political arena in Berlin, politicians at most discuss the possible consequences of China attacking Taiwan directly militarily. The governments in Europe do not seem to want to admit that Beijing has already started the hybrid war against Taiwan and is destabilizing the entire region.

In hybrid warfare, military and non-military means are skillfully mixed to put the opponent under pressure. The actions of the army remain below the threshold at which they are perceived by the world public as a war in the true sense of the word. One example was Russia’s appropriation of Crimea in 2014. Soldiers without national emblems were deployed there. The international response remained weak and thus ineffective.

The results of Camp David

The summit in Camp David, which was also devoted to hybrid warfare, is also likely to have caused distrust in Beijing. US President Joe Biden met with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at his country residence. It was also about closer military cooperation between the three states in East Asia. Biden announced that defense cooperation should be brought to an “unprecedented level” and praised a new “era of partnership” between the countries.

Although Biden assured at the beginning of the meeting that it should not primarily be about China, China still featured prominently in the final document. The three heads of government accused China of “dangerous and aggressive behavior”. We are “resolutely opposed to all unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific.”

Japan, USA and Australia are planning maneuvers

The three heads of government agreed on an obligation to consult in security crises and to set up a hotline for quick exchange. There should also be an early warning system for possible problems in supply chains. In addition, an annual tripartite summit with the USA, Japan and South Korea is now planned. “From this moment on, Camp David will be remembered as a historic site,” Yoon said, referring to the summit outcomes.

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida said it was a great honor to write a new page in the Camp David history book with the summit. The joint alliance is a success for Biden simply because the two countries actually have a rather frosty relationship for historical reasons. Most recently, Seoul and Tokyo had come closer, not least in view of the increasing threat from China.

According to the AP news agency, the USA, Japan and Australia have already announced joint naval maneuvers in the South China Sea for next week. The US aircraft carrier USS America and the helicopter carriers JS Izumo and HMAS Canbarra from Japan and Australia are to take part in the exercise west of the Philippines, representatives of the Philippine security forces told the AP news agency on Sunday. The commanders were then to meet with their Filipino colleagues.

Biden wants to speak to Xi

At the same time, Biden held out the prospect of talks with China’s head of state and party, Xi Jinping, later this year. “I expect and hope that we will continue our talks in Bali in the autumn. That is my expectation.” Biden and Xi last met in person on the Indonesian island of Bali on the sidelines of the summit of the G20 group of large industrialized and emerging countries last November. A new opportunity for bilateral talks between the two would arise at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India in September.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was also discussed at the Camp David summit. Biden emphasized how great the impact of this war is beyond Europe. The partners in Asia also understood that, said Biden. “If we stood still, what signal would that send to China regarding Taiwan?”