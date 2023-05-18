CCTV: China launches first backup satellite of Beidou national navigation system

China has launched the first backup satellite of the Beidou national navigation system, which has joined a group of 55 satellites in geostationary orbit. China Central Television (CCTV) reported this. TASS.

The 56th Beidou satellite was launched from the Xichang Space Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan. The device was sent into orbit by the carrier rocket CZ-3B (“Changzheng-3B”, Long March-3B).

It is noted that the backup device will increase the reliability of the Beidou system and provide fast and high-precision geopositioning. The formation of the base constellation of 55 satellites was completed in 2020.

Related materials:

In March, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation announced the successful launch of the Yaogan-34-04 Earth remote sensing satellite.

In September 2022, it became known that Beidou stations would be placed in Russia, and Russian GLONASS stations would appear in China. The agreement on the location of the stations was reached in the presence of the General Director of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, and the chairman of the commission on the Chinese navigation satellite system, He Yubin.