Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming wave during a departure ceremony before the launch of the Long March-2F transporter rocket at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China’s Gobi Desert on 17 June 2021| Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

China announced on Thursday (17) that the launch of the Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft was a success, moments after takeoff from Jiuqian, in the northwest of the country.

“The take-off went according to plan, and the solar panels were properly deployed. The mission was a complete success,” said the director of the Jiuqian satellite launch center, Zhang Zhifen, after watching the images broadcast live by the state television station “CGTN”.

The spacecraft, with astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo on board, took off at 9:22 am (22:22 pm this Wednesday in Brasília) powered by the Longa Marcha-2F rocket.

According to the Chinese agency dedicated to manned space missions (CMSA), the Shenzhou-12 is scheduled to be docked in the next few hours with the central module Tianhe (“Heavenly Harmony” in Mandarin), which was launched on April 29 to control the space station. Tiangong (“Heavenly Harmony”), which should be ready by the end of 2022.

The Long March 2F rocket takes off to transport the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft into space at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, China.| ROMAN PILIPEY/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

The three astronauts will be housed in this central module and will remain in orbit for three months. The trio will work to “verify the key technologies to build and operate the Tiangong station,” CMSA deputy director Ji Qiming told the local press.

The Chinese space agency plans 11 launches, four of them manned, to transport two more modules to Tiangong, which will weigh a total of about 70 tons.

According to the state news agency “Xinhua”, the space station will orbit the Earth at an altitude of between 340 and 450 kilometers, and is designed to last about ten years, although experts are confident that with proper maintenance it can last. over 15 years.

China has so far carried out six manned space missions, the last between October and November 2016 with two astronauts aboard the Shenzhou-11 capsule, who conducted a series of experiments for a month in the Tiangong-2 orbital laboratory.