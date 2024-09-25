China, with one of the most secretive nuclear programs in the world, On Wednesday, the United States carried out its first public launch of a long-range ballistic missile in decades, an unexpected and unusual move that sparked angry reactions in the region.

It is an intercontinental ballistic missile launched into the waters of the Pacific Ocean carrying an explosive warhead and landed in the intended area, This is the first time in 44 years that China has made public a test of this type.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are among the most powerful weapons in the world, capable of delivering devastating nuclear payloads.

The launch comes amid recent tensions with Taiwan and in the South China Sea. Photo:AFP

The launch coincides with recent tensions with Taiwan and in the South China Sea, a frequent scene of clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels, and could potentially lead to conflict between China and the US, which has an alliance with Japan, India and Australia (Quad), aimed at strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense did not use nuclear terminology in the official note and merely commented that it is a “routine action in the plan” annual training and was notified in advance to the relevant countries.”

With the launch, the first of its kind to be made public in more than four decades, the PLA sought to “test the performance of its weapons and the effectiveness of its military training,” two objectives that were achieved, the ministry added.

The statement did not specify the route taken by the missile or the exact location in the Pacific where it fell.

What is China seeking by launching the missile?

Experts believe Wednesday’s launch is intended to test the reliability of the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles: “They launched the missile towards a specific area to prove that it can complete that trajectory and that their Army has mature and reliable technology.”

“The missile tested could be a DF-31 or DF-41 and would be intended to deter other countries from seeking nuclear coercion against China,” military analyst Song Zhongping was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

The president of China, Xi Jinping. Photo:AFP

“It’s extremely unusual and probably the first time in decades that we’ve seen a test of this nature,” said Ankit Panda, a researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a US think tank.

The test, he said, illustrates “China’s ongoing nuclear modernization, which is manifested in new testing needs.”

The extreme opacity of the Chinese nuclear program has sparked criticism from countries such as the United States, which believes that The Asian giant has more than 500 operational nuclear warheads and could double this number by 2030.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that the United States has 3,700 warheads and Russia has almost 4,500, based on data from 2023. China had 410, according to the institute.

In this regard, a report by The New York Times recently revealed that US President Joe Biden approved a strategic plan in response to the expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal.

The United States has 3,700 warheads and Russia has almost 4,500. China had 410. Photo:Alex Plavevski / EFE

Chinese spokesmen, for their part, insist that it is the United States that has continued to expand its nuclear arsenal in an “irresponsible” manner and under the pretext of a “non-existent Chinese nuclear threat.”

Beijing says it is pursuing a nuclear self-defense strategy, keeping its arsenal at the minimum level necessary to ensure national security and pursuing a policy of “no first use of nuclear weapons.”

China is not a party to any disarmament treaty, and has previously refused to participate in talks such as those between Russia and the United States. on nuclear arms control, arguing that the number of its atomic weapons was far lower than those of those countries.

However, Chinese officials have admitted that the country has been developing medium-range missiles, but that these are on its territory, while publicly expressing concern about “US expansion in the Chinese neighborhood.”

The truth is that the launch set off regional alarms. Japan was one of the first governments to express its “serious concern” about a launch, He said that “he was not informed in advance” of this, although the projectile did not fly over Japanese territory before falling in the Pacific.

Tokyo has denounced that its neighbour is “broadly and rapidly” strengthening its nuclear capabilities “without offering the necessary transparency in this regard.”

New Zealand, for its part, called the launch, which took place at 8:44 a.m. on Wednesday, “undesirable and worrying.”