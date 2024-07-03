The Chinese government has issued the 2024 edition of the Guide to Building a National-Level Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Industry Standard System, to drive the development of the country’s AI industry.

This step comes as part of China’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership position in the field of artificial intelligence and develop advanced technology industries.

The guide was issued by several major government agencies, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Central Information Office, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the National Standards Committee.

The guide pointed to the rapid development witnessed by the artificial intelligence industry in the fields of technical innovation, sectoral applications and international cooperation.

It aims to develop at least 50 new national and industrial standards by 2026, with a focus on enhancing the interaction between standards and technological innovation in the industrial sector.

The guide aims to involve more than 1,000 companies in implementing and publishing these standards, in addition to contributing to the development of more than 20 international standards to support the global development of the artificial intelligence industry.