A Long March 7-Y6 rocket launches from Wenchang Spaceport. © Yang Guanyu/XinHua/dpa

The cargo mission prepares a historic step for China’s ambitious space program: the first crew change in space. Six astronauts are said to live in the “sky palace” at the same time.

Wenchang – China has launched an unmanned cargo spacecraft to the new space station. “Tianzhou 5” (Heavenly Ship) took off on a Long March 7-Y6 rocket from Wenchang Spaceport on South China’s Hainan Island on Saturday. The flight prepares for a historic step in China’s space program: the first crew change in space.

Three more astronauts are expected to follow by the end of the month and will live in the newly completed Tiangong (Heaven’s Palace) space station along with their colleagues Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe. The current crew is then scheduled to return to Earth in December. The new crew, scheduled to launch Shenzhou 15 (Magic Ship), will remain in the space station for around six months.

Only 15 minutes after launch, Deng Hongqin, director of the space center, reported that “Tianzhou 5” reached its orbit as planned. All systems worked normally. The start was “a success”. The 13-ton cargo ship transports six tons of material and supplies. It successfully docked with the space station two hours after launch, the space program reported.

China is catching up with the space travel nations USA and Russia

The flight comes just 12 days after the launch of the last module, Mengtian (Heaven’s Dream), which was successfully attached to the now T-shaped space station. It is the twelfth mission to build and resupply the space station. China intends to operate the “Heaven Palace” for around ten years.

If the International Space Station ceases operations as planned in the next few years, China would be the only nation to operate a permanent outpost in space. With the “Heaven’s Palace” China is catching up to the great astronaut nations USA and Russia.

For its ambitious goals, the People’s Republic has invested billions in the space program, which is managed by the military. China is already successfully operating a rover on Mars. The country took rocks from the moon and was the first nation to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon.

Ambitious goals in space

In addition to the space station, China has other ambitious goals in space. According to experts, a reusable spaceship may be used by 2025. Rock samples from the polar regions of the moon are to be brought to earth over the next five years. Plans for a research station on the moon are also being worked out with Russia.

One of the plans is to land on a near-Earth asteroid. China also wants to bring samples from Mars to Earth, which could happen in 2028. A mission to explore Jupiter could follow in 2029. With “Beidou”, China has also set up its own navigation satellite system.

The plans for the space station also include a space telescope called “Xuntian”, which is said to resemble the US Hubble telescope. It is scheduled to dock regularly with the “Celestial Palace” for refueling and maintenance. It could be ready for launch in 2024. dpa