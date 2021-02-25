China has the firm intention of controlling the climate. Manipulating the clouds. The rain. Snow. Or hail. And he wants to do it on a scale never seen before. In more than half the country. In more than five million square kilometers. In a territory equivalent to a dozen times that of Spanish. The Council of State officially announced it last December. And it has everyone intrigued, to the point of increasing tensions between neighbors that, in total, make up the largest portion of the world’s population.

There are already those who mention the possibility of a meteorological war. Even more so if, as Beijing has made public, the program extends to a global objective as well.

Although the how is not a state secret. To make the “Seeding clouds” It is enough to use a chemical cocktail based –usually– on silver iodide, which acts on clouds and has effects by modulating rain, snow or hail. In graduation is his secret, he repeats himself. And it has been known since a General Electric employee discovered it by chance after World War II. The US tried to quell hurricanes with this technique in the Stormfury project. It saw a boom in the years 1950-1960 that was partly lost when it was learned that it had been used in the Vietnam War to flood the roads and condition the Vietcong. And in fact Beijing began its development in the 1960s.

Now it climbs the scale and China thinks about breaking all records. According to an official note from the Chinese authorities, he hopes to see the plan completed by 2025 in 56% of the country’s total space in terms of rain and snow. In 580,000 square kilometers in terms of hail removal. “By 2035 the modification of the climate must reach an advanced level of the globe,” the note finally added.

In the Himalayas the three great rivers of CHina are born. AFP photo

Cover half the country without causing side effects? And global goals? The suspicions grow. Because although it is expected to help in estimating disasters such as droughts and hail and in protecting the environment by avoiding fires or very high or dry temperatures, causing clouds to discharge in a country can be the same as saying no do in the neighbor. And this, due to the size of the project that it is developing, would affect India (with a population that is also one billion dollar and with which China already sees border problems in the Himalayas, with the use of weapons included), Nepal, Burma, Vietnam and many others. .

If it rains more in China, won’t it rain in your countries? Is the fear real?

Andrea Flossmann, Co-Chair of the World Meteorological Organization’s Specialized Group on Weather Modification and Professor at Clermont Auvergne University in Clermont-Ferrand, France, responds to The vanguard: “At the moment we have no evidence that there is a theft of water from the neighbor, but until now the planting has not been done on such a large scale. And so the debate. It may change in the future. It should be monitored ”.

This same scientist explains that Spain sowed in the past. Israel does it now. Other countries especially carry out a hail prevention program such as France, Russia, Romania or Moldova. “And currently cloud seeding for increased rainfall is being done on a large scale in Asia, Africa and America. There are more than forty countries and there is a tendency to increase due to droughts, seen climate change “, details.

Xulio Ríos, director of the Observatory of Chinese Politics and the founder and honorary president of the Galician Institute for International Analysis and Documentation (Igadi), nevertheless puts it in the context of a conflict that goes further.

The Three Gorges Dam in China. AFP photo

Why is cloud seeding a concern in neighboring countries?

“For many neighboring countries, which can understand China’s concern about the drought, it rains over wet,” he says. And he continues: “Especially in view of the problems around the Mekong, which is the most important watercourse in Southeast Asia and over which there has been a certain controversy for years over the reservoirs and Chinese power plants that do not they take into account the downstream impact. ” Thus, there is a serious problem with the region’s water resources “although as UN-Water says there is no other way out than cooperation,” he concludes. Ríos therefore assures that the US He has already lined it up to argue with China.

Part of the dilemma with cloud seeding, however, is that it is not always done in a clear way. “I suspect it is becoming more popular, but it is difficult to know who is sowing today or even who was doing it 20 years ago. The successes are quite limited, albeit better than long ago, and this comes with increased pressure to continue even if a positive outcome is unlikely, ”continues Steven Siems, Professor of Earth, Atmosphere and Environmental Studies at Monash University. , based in Melbourne, and one of the main ones in Australia.

Among them, China stands out, with the largest and most ambitious project, both for its scientific and political repercussions. To this he has allocated a millionaire budget. And it conducts continuous testing in the form of mineral-filled bullets, aircraft, and rocket launchers. Successfully, as he demonstrated by securing good time at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, anticipating the autumn rains before the tournament started. Or at various military parades of symbolic importance to Beijing. In 2019, Chinese official media said that cloud seeding had prevented 70% of crop damage in the western Xinjiang region.

Flossmann herself points out that “in our documents we confirm that seeding has incremental effects of over 10% and that humidity and clouds are needed. China has been doing this for some time, and on relatively large scales, not only to increase rainfall, but to prevent it ”.

China is also trying to do so with a reduction in costs, leaving aside airplanes and facing, for example, combustion chambers installed on the ridges of Tibetan mountains that use the monsoon wind to lift the necessary particles. Because in the Himalayas is where Its three great rivers are born, the Yangtze, the Mekong and the Yellow. And he wants to control them. As it does with mega-infrastructure such as the Three Gorges Dam. Hence, in turn, another doubt.

China launches a plan to manipulate the clouds. Photo: AFP

Is cloud seeding dangerous for the environment?

Siems responds to the question: “I am not aware that commonly used seeding agents (eg silver iodide) have had an impact. A very detailed environmental analysis was carried out in Australia 15 years ago and groundwater continues to be monitored annually. The overall concentration of these seeding agents is actually very small compared to the fuel required to disperse them (eg jet fuel or a ground generator fuel). Hygroscopic seeding commonly uses salt, which is even more benign. But there is an effort being made to develop new and more effective seeding agents and I cannot speak for them. “

Its real impact is somewhat ignored. Hence the growing skepticism. The unilaterality of the projects by China also increases suspicions.

Alexis Rodríguez-Rata

PB