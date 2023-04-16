China launched a Long March 4-B space rocket Sunday morning to put a new meteorological satellite into space.
The Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the rocket was launched at 36:09 Sunday morning (0136 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and shortly thereafter the Fengyun 3-07 satellite was sent to its predetermined orbit.
The satellite will provide services for weather forecasting, disaster prevention and mitigation, response to climate change and environmental preservation. The launch marks the 471st mission of the Long March series of carrier rockets.
