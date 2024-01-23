Today, Tuesday, China launched a Lijian 1-3Y carrier rocket, carrying five commercial satellites.

The Information Office of the Chinese State Council stated that the missile was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, to send a group of satellites into planned orbits. This launch represents the third flight mission of the “Legian 1” carrier missile series.

China Central Television stated that the purpose of launching the satellites was scientific research, space probes and environmental surveys, noting that the launch achieved new records in multiple satellite platforms and payload technologies in China.