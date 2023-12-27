It was the 23rd launch of China's Kuaizhou-1A space program, in operation since 2013.

China successfully sent 4 meteorological satellites into space on Monday (Dec 25, 2023) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 9 am (Beijing time) – at 10 pm on Sunday (Dec 24) in Brasília – and entered the planned orbit.

They will mainly be used to provide commercial meteorological data services.

