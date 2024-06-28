The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Thursday that nearly 37,000 cultural tourism consumption activation events will be launched across China during the summer season, explaining that the events cover more than 4,000 consumer categories and will be held during the usual peak travel and consumption season.

Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted Fu Han Xiao, an official at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as saying that a major summer event to revitalize national cultural and tourism consumption will be held in Erdos, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China, next month, and the event will include a series of consumer-friendly activities. And high quality products.

The Ministry pledged to make more efforts to direct localities to enhance the provision of diverse cultural and tourism products such as coastal and water activities, entertainment shows, theatrical and music festivals, concerts, exhibitions, food markets and other markets.